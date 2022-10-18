Three 12-year-olds reported over Dundee serious assault
Three 12-year-old boys have been reported to prosecutors in connection with an alleged serious assault near a Dundee school.
A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured in the incident near North East Campus in Whitfield at 18:45 on 3 October.
The child was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.
Part of the area around Lothian Crescent was taped off by officers and door-to-door inquiries were carried out.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Three boys, aged 12, have been reported to the Scottish Children's Reporter and procurator fiscal in connection with the incident."