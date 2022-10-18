White rhino calf born at Blair Drummond Safari Park
- Published
A baby white rhino has been born at Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling.
The female calf is the sixth to be born at the park to mother Dot, and father Graham, who are both now 22-years-old.
After a lengthy 16-month pregnancy, the new arrival was born at about 11:30 on Monday and is already on display.
Southern white rhinos are classed as "near threatened" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list of endangered species.
The park has yet to name its latest rhino calf and people are invited to offer suggestions on social media.
Operations manager Dave Warren said: "The birth was very straightforward, from her waters breaking to delivering the calf took less than two hours, we were slightly anxious as she came back legs first but there were no complications.
"It was such a privilege to be on hand to witness the birth.
Around 100 years ago, southern white rhinos were already feared to be extinct.
But they were successfully brought back from the brink by dedicated conservation efforts.
Now the species is now estimated to have a global population of over 20,000.
"We are delighted to welcome the latest addition to our family," said large mammal keeper Shonagh Bell.
"As an experienced mother, Dot has quickly adapted to being a mum again, and the calf is already up and about.
"We are so proud of the work we do to safeguard the future of this iconic species and adding another little one to their number feels amazing."