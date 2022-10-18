Rangers fan blared flute music outside ex's Dundee home
- Published
A Rangers fan has been ordered to stay away from his ex-partner for 10 years after repeatedly driving past her home and blasting out flute music.
William Gibbs, 40, played traditional marching music outside her house at all hours of the day and night.
He admitted subjecting the woman to coercive and controlling behaviour between 1 April 2019 and 14 May 2020.
At Dundee Sheriff Court Gibbs was sentenced to 225 hours of unpaid work in the community.
Sheriff Paul Brown also placed Gibbs, of Dundee, under social work supervision for three years and imposed a non-harassment order banning him from approaching or contacting his ex-partner for 10 years.
Gibbs, who has a number of Rangers tattoos, admitted engaging in a course of abusive conduct against his victim at various locations across the city.
He admitted repeatedly attending her home and leaving gifts outside, following her to a child's nursery and shouting and swearing at her.
He admitted following her and waiting for her to leave Asda in Milton of Craigie, as well as sending her WhatsApp messages from a number of different phones.
Gibbs demanded that his former partner talk to him and offered her gifts and money to take him back after the breakdown of their relationship.
He claimed to have seen the woman entering someone else's car and accused her of having a relationship with that person.
He admitted a course of bullying which involved him repeatedly driving past her home and loudly revving his engine, playing loud music and staring at her and one of her friends.
Police noted that the music being played by Gibbs as he drove down the residential street was the kind of "flute music" often associated with protestant marches.