Police issue CCTV footage of car in Christina Mackenzie hit-and-run
- Published
Police have published CCTV of a vehicle they wish to trace in connection with a hit-and-run in which a record-breaking cyclist was "left for dead".
Christina Mackenzie, 45, broke her pelvis in the crash near Kippen, Stirlingshire last month.
Police say a black Ford Ranger, towing a silver Ifor Williams trailer, was involved in the incident on the B822 on 27 September and failed to stop.
Officers want to speak to the driver of the vehicle and have appealed for help.
Ms Mackenzie, who holds the record time for cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats, is originally from Lewis in the Western Isles but lives in Stirling.
She was training when the crash happened shortly after 17:00 and previously said she was convinced the driver would have seen her as she was wearing a bright yellow hi-vis jacket, it was still daylight and she also had front and rear lights on her bicycle.
Ms Mackenzie also sustained cuts to her elbow and ankle and was treated at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.
"I have been back home for 10 days, using crutches to get about slowly," she told BBC Scotland on Monday.
"As I live alone I have the support of my friends to help me with day to day tasks, I am limited in what I can do.
"It is too soon to start physio. I am still on strong medication and I'm in constant pain."
Sgt Jack Swindells said inquiries were ongoing into what happened and police were keen to speak to anyone who had information that could help with the investigation.
"The black Ford Ranger and trailer were in the area at the time of the collision and we are keen to speak to the driver," he added.
"We are asking anyone who saw the vehicle either before or after the crash to get in touch. Likewise, anyone with dashcam that could assist should contact us."