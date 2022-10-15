Torchlight procession marks start of Mòd festival
Hundreds of people have lined the streets of Perth as a torchlight procession marked the start of the Royal National Mòd.
About 7,500 people are expected to visit the city for the annual celebration of Gaelic music and culture.
The Mòd has returned to its usual format after the Covid pandemic forced a reduced programme in Inverness last year.
Perth is hosting the event for the first time in 18 years, with the event expected to bring a £1m economic boost to the city.
The Vale of Atholl Pipe Band and Perth and District Pipe Bank led the parade down the high street as it made its way to Perth Concert Hall for the opening concert.
More than 2,000 musicians are expected to perform at 14 venues across the city over the course of the nine-day event.
To mark the opening, writer and presenter John Urquhart was named Gaelic Ambassador of the Year.
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing said the city was honoured to be hosting the Mòd.
He said: "We've been gearing up to welcome visitors from far and near to Perth and Perthshire and we hope everyone who is participating in the main competitions and the Fringe events will have a fantastic festival with us."
The word mòd means gathering of people, and the festival was first held in Oban in 1892. It is a competitive festival which aims to promote the Gaelic language and culture through music, song, drama, literature and the arts.
The Royal National Mòd runs until Saturday 22 October. More information is available here.
