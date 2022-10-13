Appeal after 'major vandalism' at Dundee golf course
The operators of a golf course in Dundee say it has been subjected to "major vandalism" with some areas suffering "total destruction".
Three vehicles worth £48,000 were also taken during the incident at Caird Park Golf Course overnight.
In a Facebook post Golf Dundee said the nine hole course would temporarily close as a result of the vandalism.
It is likely to reopen with a reduced number of holes, due to the extent of the damage, they added.
"We are so sorry for the disruption this will cause to the hundreds of nine hole members who use and enjoy the course but can assure you that we will do whatever we can to re-open the course as soon as possible," they said.
"There is no doubt however that, due to the total destruction caused in some areas that we will re-open, at some point, with a reduced number of holes."
Three John Deer Gators were also stolen from a secure shed on the course between 01:00 and 06:00.
A spokesman from Leisure & Culture Dundee, which runs the golf course on behalf of the council, said: "As a result of vandalism to the courses at Caird Park, the nine-hole course is currently closed.
"We can also confirm there has been a theft of equipment relating to the maintenance of the courses.
"Our team at Caird Park work hard to present the courses in top condition for everyone who plays there, and it is appalling to see their efforts undermined in this way.
"As this is now a matter for Police Scotland, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time, although we will provide further updates on the courses as they become available."
Police Scotland appealed for help in tracing those responsible.
PC Laura Allan said: "We're asking for anyone with information on this break-in, or if you saw anything suspicious in the Caird Park area, to come forward.
"We are also keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen the vehicles in question in the community or for sale."