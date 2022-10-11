New artwork illuminates Cutlog Vennel in Perth
A narrow street in the centre of Perth will be illuminated with a new artwork.
The World Without And The World Within, Sunday Talks With My Children by Nathan Coley has been installed in Cutlog Vennel.
Perth and Kinross Council said the cost of the artwork and its installation was approximately £115,000 and came from its lighting strategy capital budget.
The council said the artwork runs on electricity and has a daily running cost of about 80p, or £292 a year.
It is part of the council's ambition to create a permanent light art trail within the city centre.
The words in the artwork reference a quote from Sir Patrick Geddes, a Scottish polymath perhaps best known as a town planner.
Artist Nathan Coley said: "I'm delighted to be launching a new permanent sculpture in Perth - a city geographically and historically in the centre of Scotland, now the home to a new illuminated text work with the word 'world' in the middle.
"It's an ambitious new sculpture that places Perth in the centre of Scotland and illuminates the city-centre with ideas and thoughts of our public and private self.
"Patrick Geddes attended Perth Academy, and I'm sure he would been delighted and intrigued to find me appropriating his words to this end."
Mr Coley is from Glasgow and he was nominated for a Turner Prize in 2007.
'Impactful artwork'
Nick Williams, chief executive of Horsecross Arts, which runs Perth Concert Hall and Theatre said: "Sharing a wall with our Victorian auditorium, Cutlog Vennel has a long and historic association with Perth Theatre.
"The words are particularly appropriate - we hear tales of years past when locals without tickets would hold glasses up against the wall to try to hear what was happening in the theatre.
"Illuminating the vennel with such an impactful artwork gives it some much-deserved profile in the city. We're delighted to be involved in the project."
A spokeswoman for Perth and Kinross Council said very low energy bulbs have been used in the artwork.
"This is a significant piece by an important Scottish artist that adds to the cultural offer in Perth and will do so for many years to come," she added.