Police close investigation into report of concern for child in Dundee
Police have concluded their investigation into a report over concerns for the welfare of a young girl in Dundee.
Officers said a member of the public said they saw the child in the Fairmuir Park area of the city at about 19:20 on Sunday.
Police said there had been no reports of missing children matching the description of the girl.
They said no further sightings had been made despite extensive searches.
Officers also carried out door-to-door inquiries in the area.
Chf Insp Ross Fitzgerald said: "Understandably this has been a concerning situation, however a robust investigation was carried out and there have been no further reports received in relation to this child."