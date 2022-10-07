Man and woman killed in crash with lorry on A9 in Perthshire
A man and a woman have died a crash with a lorry on the A9 in Perthshire.
The male driver and female passenger of a Mercedes C200 were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident between Bankfoot and Birnam at about 17:45 on Thursday.
The 37-year-old driver of the HGV was taken to Ninewells Hospital and later released.
The road was closed for more than 12 hours following the incident and a diversion was put in place.
Sgt David Farr said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and woman who died following this crash.
"The investigation into the crash is ongoing. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not yet spoken to police to contact us."