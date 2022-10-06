Thousands without water after Dundee pipe bursts
About 9,500 homes in Dundee were left without water overnight, after a pipe burst causing flooding and road damage.
Longhaugh Road cracked open near the junction with Pitkerro Road and an area next to the nearby Iceland supermarket flooded.
Scottish Water tankered in water, bringing the number of homes affected down to about 5,000.
Engineers worked through the night, completing the repair at 06:00 but traffic management remains in place.
The cracked 24 inch water main affected the water supply in Whitfield, Fintry and parts of Broughty Ferry.
Police closed the road shortly before 18:00 on Wednesday to allow engineers to access the pipe.
A Scottish Water spokesperson said: "Our customers in the area may continue to experience an impact on their water supply whilst the network is recovering.
"If the water is discoloured following the restoration of supply, customers should run the cold tap in their kitchen slowly until the water runs clear.
"We would like to apologise to customers who have experienced disruption to their supply during the night.
"Our team on site worked hard to restore water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible."
