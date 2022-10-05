Youths 'no longer feel safe' after attack on teen
- Published
Young people "no longer feel safe" after a 13-year-old boy was seriously assaulted in Dundee, according to a local councillor.
It is understood that the child is still in hospital following the incident in the Lothian Crescent area on Monday evening.
Police believe three young people are responsible for the assault, and are following a "positive line of inquiry.
Councillor Jax Finnegan said locals were shocked by the incident.
"This is a very serious barbaric assault on a youngster, who should be safe to be playing outside in the evenings," she said.
Ms Finnegan said she had spoken to some youngsters who usually hang out in the area but were not there on Monday evening.
"They are very shaken up, shocked and frightened by this attack," she said. "And I believe they no longer feel safe in the community after this attack.
"I must add this is the first and must be the last incidence of violence with youths in the area, I have been made aware of.
"What does concern me is that some young people in Whitfield are filling their time with antisocial and criminal behaviour."
She said she was sure the police were investigating the incident thoroughly. But she added more should be done to combat such behaviour.
She added: "This is evidencing the youths in this area need more positive community engagement.
"How we do this requires commitment, funding and ideas to come from the young people themselves.
"Youth workers are key, as they have the expertise in this field, and I will work with any groups to ensure positive opportunities for young people."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police inquiries are continuing following the serious assault on the 13-year-old boy in Lothian Crescent, Dundee on Monday.
"Detectives are following a positive line of inquiry in relation to this incident."