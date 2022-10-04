Boy, 13, seriously hurt in Dundee attack by three youths
- Published
A 13-year-old boy has been left seriously injured after being attacked by three youths in Dundee.
The child was taken to hospital after the incident in the Lothian Crescent area at 18:45 on Monday.
Police say three young people were responsible for the serious assault.
Det Sgt Sean McCabe said: "This attack has left the victim with serious injuries and we are carrying out extensive inquiries to identify the males responsible."
He asked that anyone with information or footage of the attack contacts the police.
