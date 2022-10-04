Cricketer denies forcing meat and alcohol on player
A former first-class cricketer is to face trial accused of force-feeding meat and alcohol to a young player - knowing it was against his beliefs - more than 30 years ago.
Graham Gardner is alleged to have targeted Parag Gadhia at Stenhousemuir Cricket Club, Falkirk, between 1 January 1989 and 31 December 1991.
At Falkirk Sheriff Court the 56-year-old, who once played for Scotland, maintained a plea of not guilty.
The trial was set for 9 December.
Mr Gardner is said to have seized hold of the player, thrown him to the ground and pinned him there.
According to the single charge against him, Mr Gardner then "held his [Mr Gadhia's] nose, force fed him meat and poured alcohol on his face and into his mouth, all in the knowledge that he did not consume meat or alcohol in accordance with his religious beliefs".
The incident is alleged to have happened at the club, in Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir, on a single occasion in 1989, 1990 or 1991, when Mr Gardner would have been between 22 and 25 years old.
At Falkirk Sheriff Court, Sheriff Eddie Gilroy ordered a procedural hearing on 21 November.
According to world cricket database Cricket Archive, Mr Gardner, a club cricketer for Stenhousemuir, made a single appearance for Scotland in first-class cricket against Ireland at Linlithgow in 1996.