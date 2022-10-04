Royal National Mòd: Perth prepares for thousands of visitors
- Published
Thousands of visitors are expected to descend on Perth later this month for the Royal National Mòd.
Scotland's annual festival of Gaelic language, culture and sport is returning to the city for the first time in 18 years.
City leaders are preparing for an influx of about 7,500 people for the eight-day event, predicted to be worth £1m to the local economy.
It begins on 14 October with a torchlit procession and an opening concert.
The Mòd will feature more than 200 competitions in music, dancing, storytelling and sport. For the first time it will also feature an art contest this year.
The junior event will also feature a Battle of the Bands-style contest and a TikTok competition in the media category.
And shinty will be played in Perth for the first time in 11 years when the Mòd Shinty Cup, featuring Tayforth Camanachd and Aberdour Shinty Club, takes place on 15 October.
Banners welcoming the Mòd have been installed around the city centre and a "toolkit" is being distributed to businesses to help them welcome the visitors.
It contains posters a guide to useful Gaelic phrases, flyers and window displays.
Councillor Grant Laing, the leader of Perth and Kinross Council, said: "There is real excitement growing about the return of the Mòd to Perth and the city is gearing up to welcome thousands of visitors.
"The competition will be fantastic and the packed Fringe events have something to offer everyone, from wonderful live music, to sport and events for children."