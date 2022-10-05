New panoramic perspective on Dundee's history revealed
A new 360° virtual recreation of Dundee in 1901 has been unveiled as part of a £12m transformation of the city's Discovery Point.
The building's previously inaccessible dome area has been fitted with a suspended floor to create a new public gallery housing the attraction.
The CGI recreation is narrated by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.
It is one of a number of new or improved attractions at the home of the scientific research ship RRS Discovery.
Launched in Dundee in 1901, the three masted ship carried Robert Falcon Scott and Ernest Shackleton on their highly successful Discovery Expedition to the Antarctic.
Other changes will include a new attraction on the Discovery's connection to climate change and the ocean environment.
A new gallery on polar exploration and a space for hosting large exhibitions are also to be built alongside a completely revamped entrance and reception.
Further significant preservation work is also being carried out on RRS Discovery as part of the project.
Dundee Heritage Trust chief executive Deirdre Robertson said they were "very lucky" to secure the Perthshire-born actor's services.
She said: "We gave him and his family a private tour and we found ourselves needing a voiceover artist at short notice, and he stepped up.
"We were just utterly thrilled. Our vision for the experience was world class, and there is no actor that ticks the boxes more."
Over two million visitors have visited the Dundee landmark since the launch in 1993.
The launch of the attraction coincides with the 30th anniversary of the dry docking of the vessel, when the ship was moved from the Tay into its purpose-built facility.