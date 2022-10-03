Funding boost for Forth Valley tree-planting project
A 10-year project to encourage the planting of thousands of trees across Forth Valley has been awarded £324,381 by the Woodland Trust.
The Forth Climate Forest aims to plant 1,200 hectares (3,000 acres) of new forests and woodlands across the region in its first two years.
The award was given to Scotland's International Environment Centre (SIEC) at Stirling University.
It is part of the Woodland Trust's emergency tree fund.
The Forth Climate Forest also wants to increase urban tree canopy cover in 12 locations.
Urban tree canopy cover is the layer of leaves, branches, and stems of trees that cover the ground when viewed from above.
The area covered by the project includes the Stirling portion of Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park
The SIEC was established as part of the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Region Deal with the aim of driving a net zero regional economy.
The fund has given awards to six council initiatives helping climate change across the UK.
These target local communities which have been impacted most by pollution and which have least access to nature.
Dr Darren Moorcroft, the Woodland Trust's chief executive, said this year's droughts had highlighted the importance of adapting to the UK's changing climate.
He said: "A key part of this will be planting more trees and protecting what we have for the many benefits they bring
"Whilst we can plant and protect trees on our land, we cannot tackle this alone and it needs to be done in a strategic way across large areas."