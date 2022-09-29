Perthshire man admits letting two-month-old baby have cocaine
A man has admitted putting a newborn baby's life in danger by allowing him to have cocaine.
Goe Wheeler was supposed to be looking after the baby when he let him ingest a quantity of the class A drug.
Wheeler pleaded guilty to endangering the two-month-old baby's life at an address in Perthshire in 2020.
Sheriff David Hall deferred sentence for the preparation of social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.
It is understood the incident came to light when the child's mother realised he was unwell and hospital tests confirmed the presence of cocaine in his system.
A not guilty plea to a separate charge of possessing ecstasy was accepted by the Crown.
Wheeler, of Blairgowrie, was granted bail ahead of his next appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.