Record-breaking cyclist Christine Mackenzie badly hurt in hit-and-run
A record-breaking cyclist has been seriously injured after being hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) which failed to stop.
Christina Mackenzie, 45, was training near Kippen, Stirlingshire, on Tuesday when she was struck by the vehicle.
Ms Mackenzie, who holds the record for cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats, suffered a broken pelvis.
The vehicle was pulling a high-sided agricultural vehicle, according to her social media accounts.
The driver of the vehicle left the scene after Ms MacKenzie was hurt.
She told BBC Scotland: "It has been a horrendous couple of days. I have no mobility whatsoever and in such pain."
The cyclist, who lives in Stirling, is being treated at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.
Police Scotland confirmed officers were trying to trace the driver and appealed to members of the public for any information.
A spokesperson for the force said they were called to the report of a crash involving a cyclist and a car towing a trailer at 17:05 on Tuesday.
They said the collision happened on the B822 at the Kippen roundabout.
"Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and anyone with information that could help, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Police Scotland," the spokesperson added.
Ms Mackenzie completed the 839-mile (1,350km) journey between Land's End and John O'Groats in 51 hours, five minutes and 27 seconds in July last year, setting a new women's record.
Her time beat the previous record of 52 hours, 45 minutes and 11 seconds set by Lynne Taylor in October 2002.
Ms Mackenzie's record attempt raised money for Alzheimer Scotland in memory of her mother Elizabeth, who had vascular dementia and died in July 2014.