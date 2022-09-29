Record-breaking cyclist Christina Mackenzie 'left for dead' after hit-and run
- Published
A record-breaking cyclist seriously injured in a hit and run says she is disgusted the driver left her for dead.
Christina Mackenzie, 45, has been left in "excruciating" pain following the crash near Kippen, Stirlingshire, on Tuesday.
She broke her pelvis in two places in the collision with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) towing a high-sided agricultural trailer.
She appealed to the driver to "have conscience" and come forward to police.
"I have never been in so much pain," she told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme.
Speaking from her bed at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, she added: "The pain relief I have been given is pretty high but any movement I make is excruciating".
As well as breaking her pelvis, she sustained cuts to her elbow and ankle.
Ms Mackenzie, who holds the record time for cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats, was training when the crash happened shortly after 17:00.
She told BBC Scotland she is convinced the driver would have seen her.
"I was wearing a bright yellow hi-vis jacket. I had front and rear lights on and it was at 5pm, so still daylight," she said. "I have no doubt in my mind that he saw me."
She added: "Knowing that someone has hit you then left you on the ground not knowing if you're dead of alive. I'm disgusted with that. How could you do that to another human?"
She contrasted the driver's behaviour with that of the motorists who stopped to help her and alerted the emergency services.
Ms Mackenzie is originally from Lewis in the Western Isles but lives in Stirling.
Police Scotland confirmed officers were trying to trace the driver and appealed to members of the public for any information.
A spokesperson for the force said they were called to the report of a crash involving a cyclist and a car towing a trailer at 17:05 on Tuesday.
They said the collision happened on the B822 at the Kippen roundabout.
"Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and anyone with information that could help, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Police Scotland," the spokesperson added.
Ms Mackenzie completed the 839-mile (1,350km) journey between Land's End and John O'Groats in 51 hours, five minutes and 27 seconds in July last year, setting a new women's record.
Her time beat the previous record of 52 hours, 45 minutes and 11 seconds set by Lynne Taylor in October 2002.
Ms Mackenzie's record attempt raised money for Alzheimer Scotland in memory of her mother Elizabeth, who had vascular dementia and died in July 2014.