Dundee trainee hairdresser jailed over police attack
A trainee hairdresser who attacked five police officers in Dundee has been jailed for almost four years.
Christopher Walker, 35, spat on two officers during an incident described by a sheriff as "thoroughly obnoxious".
Walker, from Dundee, admitted attacking five police officers by struggling violently and trying to kick, bite and headbutt them on 28 January.
He also admitted trying to strike a man with a brush and assaulting two police officers by spitting on them.
Fiscal depute Gavin Burton told Dundee Sheriff Court: "A witness saw the accused in their garden, climbing over the wall. They asked him to leave.
"The accused shouted abuse and picked up a brush from the garden. He swung the brush round, trying to strike the witness."
Walker also threatened to stab the man, Jonathan Green, before saying "I'll petrol bomb your house."
Mr Green took photographs of Walker and called the police. The accused walked past again while officers were still at the scene.
He was arrested and placed in handcuffs, but lashed out after persuading officers they were too tight and needed to be taken off to be loosened.
"He spat and covered officers' clothing with saliva," Mr Burton said. "He turned his head and tried to bite one officer's forearm. He tried to kick four officers."
No recollection
Solicitor Kevin Hampton, defending, said: "He [Walker] has absolutely no recollection of the offence whatsoever. He understands spitting at police is bad at any time, but particularly during Covid.
"He has made use of his time on remand. He has done a hairdressing course and that is something he would wish to explore when he is at liberty."
Sheriff George Way told Walker: "You have a considerable record, dating back to 2003. The police are entitled to believe that courts will protect them from this type of thoroughly obnoxious behaviour.
"Whether or not you remember it, you accept it happened. You put officers at risk."
Walker was jailed for three years and eight months.