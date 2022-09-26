Jail for ex-soldier who abused girl when he was 12
A former soldier who molested a young girl when he was 12 has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.
Christopher Muir, of Grangemouth, Falkirk, targeted the child in Cumnock, Ayrshire, when she was aged between five and seven.
At the High Court in Edinburgh a judge rejected a plea to spare him a prison sentence.
Lord Arthurson also placed Muir, 36, on the sex offenders register for an unlimited period.
He told him that his defence counsel had properly emphasised his own very young age at the time of the offending.
But the judge said that a custodial sentence was merited given the seriousness of the charge, the period of the offending and the conduct involved.
He told Muir: "You stand before the court today convicted of a crime committed when you were considerably younger than today."
The judge said it was an "unusual case" but told Muir that following his sentencing the widower would be on the sex offenders' register for an unlimited period.
Muir had earlier denied an offence of indecent behaviour towards the victim at a house in Cumnock, in Ayrshire.
He was aged between 12 and 14 at the time of the sexual offending which began in 1998.
'Significant Army service'
During it he had simulated sexual intercourse with the girl, put a hand over her mouth and molested her.
Defence counsel Dale Hughes said that Muir had "significant Army service" and a good work record, with only one road traffic offence.
He said: "He has been assessed overall as low risk. Whilst I am in no sense seeking to diminish this charge he was aged 12 to 14. He was effectively a child at the time."
Mr Hughes maintained that because of the low risk there were alternatives to custody available and he could be dealt with by a community based disposal.
He said: "This is a man who has shown some promise in life and is capable of living a positive life in the community."