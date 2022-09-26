Dundee cafe closed after City Square fire
Dundee's City Square was closed on Sunday night after a fire broke out around a coffee shop.
Three fire engines and a height appliance arrived on the scene just before 20:00.
The fire service left the square just before 23:30 and police said there was no apparent risk to the public.
Henry's Coffee House posted on social media thanking its customers and confirmed the cafe would be closed until further notice.
Most of the square had reopened to the public by Monday morning, but the area around the cafe remains closed.