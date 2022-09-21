American tourist who died in A9 crash near Dunkeld named
An American woman who died in a crash on the A9 in Perth and Kinross has been named by police.
Jacalyn Margittay, from Sturgeon Bay in Wisconsin, was travelling in Scotland with a friend.
The 69-year-old was driving a Hyndai i10 when it was involved in a collision with another car and a van, near Dunkeld, at about 12:05 on Friday.
Three other people were seriously injured in the crash, with one airlifted to hospital.
Ms Margittay's family said in a statement: "Jacalyn Margittay was traveling with a dear friend, visiting loved ones, and died having the time of her life.
"She is survived by her partner Daniel Karnopp, and her children Nichja (David) Yeaman, Gina (Tim) Chandler, and Andrew (Rickijo) Heimbuch."
The A9 was closed for more than seven hours following the crash.
Police Scotland said Ms Margittay was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her passenger, a 76-year-old woman, suffered serious but not life threatening injuries and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by air ambulance.
A man, 71, and a 53-year-old woman in a Volkswagen Golf that was involved in the crash were also seriously injured.
The driver of the van was not hurt.
Police said inquiries were still ongoing into the full circumstances of the collision and urged anyone who has not spoken to officers to get in touch.