Woman dies and three hurt in Dunkeld crash
- Published
A woman has died and her passenger was seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash on the A9 in Perth and Kinross.
A grey Hyundai I10, a white Volkswagen Golf and a white Ford Transit van were involved in the accident, near Dunkeld, at about 12:05 on Friday.
The 69-year-old driver of the Hyundai died at the scene. A 76-year-old was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.
A man, 71, and a 53-year-old woman in the Golf suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the van was not hurt.
The road was closed for more than seven hours and re-opened at 19:30.
Sgt Kevin Wilkie said: "Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the woman who has died and we are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.
"I am appealing to anyone who may have information that could help with our investigation to get in touch.
"We would also like to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A9 around the time of the crash and may have seen the Hyundai or have dashcam footage which could be of assistance to our inquiry."