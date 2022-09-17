Motorway breakdown driver's death was an accident

John Barr JohnstonPolice Scotland
The body of John Johnston, 47, was found less than 90 minutes after his car broke down on the M80

The death of a man who was found under a motorway overbridge in Bonnybridge after his car broke down is being treated as an accident.

The body of John Johnston, 47, of Glasgow, was discovered at about 00:10 on Thursday on Station Road, Longcroft.

Mr Barr's silver Ford Fiesta broke down on the hard shoulder of the M80, near the Haggs junction, at 22:45 on Wednesday.

He was travelling home from Rangers' Champions League match against Napoli.

Officers were initially treating the death of Mr Johnston, who was training to be a mental health counsellor, as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing however the death is not being treated as suspicious.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

