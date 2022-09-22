Man convicted of raping women at student halls
- Published
A former Army reservist has been found guilty of raping three women in university halls and student flats in Scotland.
A trial heard Lewis Grant targeted victims from southern Scotland to Stirling, over a nine-year-period.
Grant, 28, raped a student in her halls in Musselburgh, before raping two more women while he was a student at Stirling University.
He will be sentenced on 26 October at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Grant, who denied the offences, was also found guilty of having sex with an underage girl in Dumfries.
Photos of injuries
At the High Court in Stirling, he was acquitted of raping two other women, with the jury returning verdicts of not guilty and not proven.
One victim contacted police in May 2020 with photos of her injuries.
Officers investigated to see if Grant had any former partners who might also have been raped or abused.
Judge Lord Summers remanded Grant in custody ahead of his next court appearance.
The judge said releasing him on bail would not be appropriate.
Grant was also placed on he sex offenders' register.