Man in court charged with Bo'ness murder bid

Barony CourtGoogle
The incident took place in Barony Court in Bo'ness

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a 62-year-old man in Bo'ness.

The incident happened around 18:30 on Wednesday within a property in the town's Barony Court.

The 62-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with life-threatening injuries and is in a critical condition.

Daniel Gauld, of Bo'ness, was charged with attempted murder when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

Det Insp William Harley said: "We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public but anyone with concerns should speak to officers."

