Man in court charged with Bo'ness murder bid
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a 62-year-old man in Bo'ness.
The incident happened around 18:30 on Wednesday within a property in the town's Barony Court.
The 62-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with life-threatening injuries and is in a critical condition.
Daniel Gauld, of Bo'ness, was charged with attempted murder when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.
He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.
Det Insp William Harley said: "We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public but anyone with concerns should speak to officers."