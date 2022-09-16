Man charged over Bo'ness murder bid
A man has been charged in connection with the attempted murder of a 62-year-old man in Bo'ness.
The incident happened around 18:30 on Wednesday within a property in the town's Barony Court.
The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with life-threatening injuries and is in a critical condition.
A 24-year-old man is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.
Det Insp William Harley said: "We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public but anyone with concerns should speak to officers."