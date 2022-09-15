Man's body found under M80 overbridge after car broke down
- Published
The body of a 47-year-old man has been found under the M80 overbridge at Bonnybridge shortly after his car broke down nearby.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at Station Road, Longcroft, at 00:10.
Police said the man's silver Ford Fiesta broke down on the hard shoulder of the M80 near the Haggs junction at 22:45 on Wednesday.
Officers said the man's death was being treated as unexplained.
They have appealed to drivers with dashcam footage or anyone who saw the man's car to come forward.