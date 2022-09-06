Period dignity officer role scrapped after abuse over man's appointment
- Published
A group in Tayside has scrapped the role of period dignity officer after facing a backlash for appointing a man.
Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman.
The area's period dignity working group says the role will be discontinued following "threats and abuse" to those involved.
Mr Grant was appointed to work with the group to ensure the legal right to free period products in public places.
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova had described the decision to appoint a man as "absurd", while actress Frances Barber said she was "fuming".
A spokesperson for the working group said: "It is regrettable that given the threats and abuse levelled at individuals in recent weeks, the period dignity regional lead officer role will not continue."
It added that the group would now consider "alternative ways" of providing the "vital" services.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.