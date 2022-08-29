Man jailed for rape of two schoolgirls in Dundee
- Published
A man who raped two schoolgirls in Dundee has been jailed for six years.
Robbie Lynch, 23, preyed on his victims - both aged 15 - at properties in the city between November 2014 and 2019.
He had earlier sexually assaulted one of the girls, and also groped another 12-year-old girl.
Lynch was found guilty of five sexual related charges including two rapes. Judge John McCormick told him he had a "worrying record" for someone of his age.
The High Court in Glasgow heard how Lynch sexually assaulted one girl between April and May 2015, when she was aged 14. He pinned her to a bed with "intent to rape."
Lynch then raped her several months later when she was aged 15.
Serious harm
He raped another 15-year-old in Dundee in October 2019.
Lynch also touched the legs of a 12-year-old before he attempted to grope her.
Judge McCormick ordered Lynch, from Dundee, to be put under supervision for three years upon his release from prison.
He also added him to the sex offenders register for an indefinite period of time.
The judge said: "I take account that you are a young man at 23 but you have a worrying record for someone of your age.
"As you are a convicted sex offender, I need to ensure the public are protected against serious harm when you are released."