Bid to identify man found dead at Tillicoultry quarry
A body has been found at a quarry in Clackmannanshire after police were called following concern for a man.
Officers have appealed for help to identify the man, who was found with serious injuries at the quarry near Tillicoultry at 16:20 on Saturday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
He is described as white, of heavy build and about 50 to 60 years old.
He had blue eyes and a grey stubble beard. He was balding and was wearing blue shorts, a dark grey t-shirt with light grey sleeves and black Adidas trainers with white stripes.
He had no visible tattoos.
Insp Martin Morris said: "We do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances around this death, however we need to be able to identify him.
"Anyone who recognises the description should get in touch with us."