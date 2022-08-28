Third man charged with Grangemouth murder

Allan WestPolice Scotland
Allan West's body was found at a property in Grangemouth

A third man has been arrested and charged by police investigating the murder of a 67-year-old man in Grangemouth.

Police found the body of Allan West at a flat in Bowhouse Road on Monday after a report of a sudden death.

A 32-year-old man is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

Two other men - Mark Connor, 49, and Stewart Muircroft, 41 - have already been charged with murder, theft and fraud.

Neither man entered a plea when they appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

They were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

More on this story

Related Topics