Third man charged with Grangemouth murder
- Published
A third man has been arrested and charged by police investigating the murder of a 67-year-old man in Grangemouth.
Police found the body of Allan West at a flat in Bowhouse Road on Monday after a report of a sudden death.
A 32-year-old man is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.
Two other men - Mark Connor, 49, and Stewart Muircroft, 41 - have already been charged with murder, theft and fraud.
Neither man entered a plea when they appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.
They were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.