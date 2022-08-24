Murder investigation after man found dead in Grangemouth flat
Detectives have launched a murder investigation over the death of a 67-year-old man in Grangemouth.
Officers were called to a report of a sudden death at a flat in Bowhouse Road at 18:40 on Monday.
Allan West was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family have said they are "absolutely devastated by these events". They added in a statement: "Allan was a much loved father and will be sorely missed."
Det Chief Insp Frank Travers, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are very much with Allan's family at this difficult time. I want to reassure them and the wider community that we are doing all we can to establish the full circumstances of what has happened.
"We have a dedicated team of officers investigating his death and there will be an added police presence in the area while our inquiries continue. Anyone with concerns should speak to officers.
"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen Allan in the days leading up to his death to get in touch as they may hold valuable information that could assist officers.
"Anyone who has seen anything suspicious in or near Allan's flat should also get in touch, no matter how insignificant you think your information could be."