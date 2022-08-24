Repair work completed on leaking sewage pipe in Dundee
- Published
Repair work on a leaking Dundee waste pipe that resulted in sewage being pumped into the Tay has been completed.
The leak led to bathers at nearby beaches in Broughty Ferry and Monifieth being told to avoid the water.
Scottish Water said repairs to the rising sewer main on Riverside Drive were completed overnight.
The company said it was working with partners to ensure restrictions at the beaches could be lifted as soon as possible.
The repair means sewage will return to being pumped to the treatment works between Carnoustie and Arbroath.
Sewage was being screened and discharged through a long outfall pipe into deep water in the Tay while the repairs were carried out.