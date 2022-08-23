Stagecoach to launch all-electric fleets in Perth and Inverness
Transport operator Stagecoach has announced plans to introduce all-electric city bus networks in Perth and Inverness.
The firm said new e-buses would run across routes that have previously operated with largely diesel fleets.
The £13.9m fleet of 38 e-buses will be operational in Inverness from the end of the year, and Perth from early 2023.
Stagecoach said the move was part of its drive to deliver a net-zero UK bus fleet by 2035.
The buses are partly funded by the Scottish government.
Perth will receive 13 new buses to add to its existing fleet of nine zero-emission buses introduced in the city last December.
Inverness's 25 new buses will replace the city's diesel bus fleet.
Sam Greer, Stagecoach regional director for Scotland, said: "One of the quickest ways local people can help deliver net zero is by switching from cars to buses, as well as walking and cycling more.
"We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with the Scottish government and local transport authorities on measures to deliver more priority for bus passengers, more reliable services, simpler ticketing and the best value fares."