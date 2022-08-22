Woman and child airlifted to hospital following A84 crash
- Published
A four-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman were airlifted to hospital following a two-car collision on the A84 between Doune and Callander.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash near the A820 at about 19:45 on Sunday.
The two casualties were flown to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow - their conditions are currently unknown.
A 20-year-old man has been reported in connection with road traffic offences.
Police Scotland said the road was closed for more than six hours as a result of the incident.