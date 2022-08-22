Firefighters tackle serious blaze at Perth house
- Published
Fire crews are tackling a serious blaze at a house in Perth.
Four fire engines, including an aerial platform, have been at the scene of the blaze in James Street since shortly before 06:00.
Crews with breathing apparatus and Scottish Ambulance Service paramedics were also in attendance.
The property is adjacent to the Perth to Dundee railway line, and trains have been passing at a reduced speed as a result.
James Street between Marshall Place and Canal Street remains closed.