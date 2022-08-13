Woman dead and four injured in crash on A90 near Errol
A woman has died and four others have been injured in a crash on the A90 in Perthshire.
The 32-year-old was a passenger in a black Nissan Micra. Emergency services attended but she died at the scene at around 11:00 on Friday.
The vehicle's other four occupants, two men aged 20 and 29, a seven-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Road policing officers in Tayside are appealing for witnesses.
Sgt William Strachan said : "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.
"We are conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
"I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out our investigation into this serious collision."
The road was closed for around six hours for the collision investigation to take place.