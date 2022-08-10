Ineos Grangemouth contractors stage unofficial walkout over pay
Scores of contractors at the Ineos Grangemouth petrochemical plant have staged an unofficial walkout in a protest over pay.
They want the Engineering Construction Industry Association (ECIA) trade body to renegotiate a new pay deal in light of the cost of living crisis.
Workers blocked a road outside the refinery after walking out at 07:00.
Ineos Grangemouth said its manufacturing and fuel distribution operations were unaffected.
A letter handed out at the protest said the action was in response to the ECIA's "refusal to recognise the impact of the cost of living crisis on its workers."
It said they had received a 2.5% pay rise this year and would receive the same next year.
The protesters are covered by the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI), which sets terms and conditions of employment for engineering construction workers.
The letter said that many employers had recognised rises in inflation and had negotiated pay rises and one-off agreements.
But, it added, workers covered by the NAECI were "expected just to get on with it."
The NAECI has been approached for comment.
The protest ended shortly before 11:00.
The walkout was one of a number of unofficial strikes at industrial sites over pay.
Ineos Grangemouth said: "We can confirm that a number of contractors employed by third parties are taking unofficial action at the Ineos Grangemouth site as part of a nationwide protest event.
"Our manufacturing and fuel distribution operations are unaffected.
"The site has a very good working relationship with the contracting companies and their employees at Grangemouth, including those operating under the NAECI agreement.
"We are disappointed that the protesters have chosen to use the Ineos Grangemouth site as one of their backdrops for their unofficial action today."