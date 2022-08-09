Dundee killer to stay in prison after home release attack
- Published
A convicted killer who tried to murder a woman while on home release will not be freed from jail, following a parole hearing into his case.
Robbie McIntosh targeted Linda McDonald as she walked her dog in woods near her home in Dundee in 2017.
McIntosh faced an automatic parole hearing on Monday after serving the five-year punishment part of his sentence.
The Parole Board for Scotland will review the case in two years.
It published the decision on social media as a result of "considerable interest" in the tribunal.
Mrs McDonald attended the virtual hearing as a silent witness.
It is understood no application for release was made on McIntosh's behalf.
Mrs McDonald previously told BBC Scotland that she forgave McIntosh and that her anger was reserved for the checks she believes failed to keep her safe from him.
McIntosh, now 36, was sentenced to a minimum of five years for the attack but he was also given an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) which means he may never be released from prison.
At the time of the attack in August 2017, McIntosh was serving a life sentence for murdering Anne Nicoll on Dundee Law 16 years earlier.
He was being considered for parole and had been allowed home leave in preparation.