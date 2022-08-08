Missing Dundee woman's family informed after body found
- Published
Police searching for a Dundee mother who has been missing for over a week have found a woman's body in the city.
The discovery was made in Sandeman Street, close to the city's football grounds, at about 13:15 on Monday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said the family of Sharon Hutchison had been informed.
The spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
Ms Hutchison, 54, was last seen in the city's Provost Road on 30 July.