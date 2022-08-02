Serial Stirling drug dealer jailed after £93,550 heroin discovery
A convicted drug dealer has been jailed again after a £93,550 heroin stash was found hidden under bushes in Stirling.
Paul McGowan, 50, was arrested after the discovery near the Back Walk in May last year.
McGowan was jailed for six years and four months at the High Court in Glasgow after admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin.
He has three previous drug trafficking convictions, including a five-year high court sentence in 2012.
Prosecutor Paul Kearney QC told the court that a man was clearing bushes and brambles from the area when he noticed a black bag.
He initially thought it was rubbish, but opened it to find a cool bag inside.
Mr Kearney said it contained a significant quantity of controlled drugs, as well as other related items.
The man took the bag home and immediately alerted police.
The court heard DNA linked McGowan to the discovery.
Judge Lord Fairley reduced McGowan's sentence from nine-and-a-half years to reflect his guilty plea.