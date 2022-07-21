Teenager dies in hospital following river rescue on River Teith
A 14-year-old girl has died in hospital four days after getting into difficulty in the River Teith in Bridge of Allan.
The teenager was airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital in Glasgow following the incident near the Carse of Lecropt Road at about 17:50 on 12 July.
Police Scotland confirmed the girl, who has not been named, died on 16 July.
A police spokesperson said the girl's family were being supported by officers.