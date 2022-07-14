Man arrested after attack on naked charity cyclists in Perthshire
- Published
A man has been arrested after two naked charity cyclists were knocked off their tandem by a car as they travelled through Perthshire.
Colin Unsworth, 52, and Sadie Tan, 31, were struck on the A912 near Bridge of Earn, shortly after the car's female passenger shouted abuse at them.
They were left "terrified" after the incident on Monday during their journey from John O'Groats to Land's End.
Police have charged a 32-year-old man with an alleged road traffic offence.
A report on the circumstances surrounding the incident will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesman initially reported the couple, who suffered minor injuries, were "deliberately driven at and struck by a car".
'Quite terrifying'
Mr Unsworth and Ms Tan are cycling the 837-mile route to raise funds for rewilding and mental health charities.
Mr Unsworth told BBC Scotland that Ms Tan was filming a Facebook Live video when the incident happened.
He said: "The car has driven in the opposite direction, and then they've turned round and come after us.
"They've caught us up, shouting and swearing out the window, and took two swerves toward us.
"The second swerve they collided with us and knocked us on the floor, which is quite terrifying."
Mr Unsworth added the couple had suffered sleepless nights after the incident and downgraded their ride "to just doing little naked sections and photo shoots at famous landmarks like Edinburgh Castle".