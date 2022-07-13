Doddie Weir: I'm flabbergasted to still be here
Ex-Scotland rugby star Doddie Weir says he is "flabbergasted" to be alive six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).
The 52-year-old spoke as he has received an honorary degree from Abertay University.
The award was in recognition of his "tireless advocacy" to improve the lives of those living with MND.
The 61-times capped Scotland international He was diagnosed with MND in 2016.
He paid tribute to his family and friends, saying he "never thought for a minute" he would be celebrating his silver wedding anniversary next week.
The campaigner revealed he was trying to get his sense of taste back after contracting Covid in February, but could "still enjoy a Guinness".
He said: "I'm totally flabbergasted why I'm still here. A couple of years ago I celebrated my 50th which was quite a big stepping stone.
"I think the reason is when people are told they have MND, basically they are told they have one or two years to live, and you follow that because that's the norm.
"So for me to be six years in is quite unbelievable."
Former Melrose RFC and Newcastle Falcons player Weir retired from rugby in 2004.
He was awarded an OBE in 2019 for his services to rugby, motor neurone disease research, and the Borders community.
His My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, a reference to his number five shirt number, has raised almost £10m.
The father-of-three was accompanied to the ceremony at Dundee's Caird Hall by his wife Kathy.
He said: "I celebrated my 52nd birthday last week and I've got my silver wedding anniversary on Monday.
"I never thought for a minute I'd be here to celebrate it."
Weir told students at the graduation ceremony: "Six years later, still fighting, still pushing for that cure, and still winning with every new day.
"If things don't go your way, don't give up. Instead, use your tremendous energy and brains, try again.
"There's always a way round, another way to achieve your goals - find it."