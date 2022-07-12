Police probe mass brawl at Broughty Ferry beach
Police are investigating a large-scale disturbance involving up to 100 youths at the beach in Broughty Ferry, Dundee.
Officers said a 15-year-old boy suffered a facial injury and a police vehicle was vandalised during the incident on Monday evening.
Police patrols are being increased in the area following the disturbance, which took place on Castle Approach.
Posts on social media reported youths fighting and throwing stones and bottles at passers-by.
Ch Insp Ross Fitzgerald said: "Parents are encouraged to be aware of where their children are and what they are doing in the evenings.
"We want everyone to enjoy these open spaces safely. Disruptive and criminal behaviour is not acceptable."