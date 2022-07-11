Naked charity cyclists left terrified after Perthshire road rage attack
- Published
Two naked charity cyclists have said they were left terrified after being deliberately knocked off their tandem as they travelled through Perthshire.
Colin Unsworth and Sadie Tan were riding near Bridge of Earn when they were targeted, shortly after the car's female passenger shouted abuse at them.
They were left with minor injuries following the incident on their journey from John O'Groats to Land's End.
Police are now trying to trace the car and its driver.
The couple are cycling the 837-mile route to raise funds for rewilding and mental health charities.
Mr Unsworth told BBC Scotland Drivetime that Ms Tan was filming a Facebook Live video when they were targeted.
He said: "The car has driven in the opposite direction, and then they've turned round and come after us.
"They've caught us up, shouting and swearing out the window, and took two swerves toward us.
"The second swerve they collided with us and knocked us on the floor, which is quite terrifying."
Sleepless nights
Mr Unsworth said the police were taking the incident seriously.
He said: "They're even talking about potential attempted murder, because there's clear video evidence they've turned round and come back after us."
Mr Unsworth said they had suffered sleepless nights following the incident.
He said: "I think the worst injury is the emotional one, where you're sort of scared of getting back on your bike, it kind of knocks you for six.
"We've ended up downgrading the ride a little bit to just doing little naked sections and photo shoots at famous landmarks like Edinburgh Castle.
"Just because we're a bit terrified, to be honest."
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing after a 52-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who were riding a tandem bike were deliberately driven at and struck by a car on the A912 near to Bridge of Earn at about 14:00 on 4 July.
"They did not require hospital treatment. The investigation to trace the vehicle and its driver is continuing."