Death of mechanic dragged under van ruled an accident
A Montrose mechanic was killed after he started the engine of the vehicle he was working under and was dragged across a road, an inquiry has revealed.
Darius Zamylko, 44, was working at his garage in the Angus town when the incident happened in April 2021.
He died at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, six days later of hypoxic brain injury and traumatic asphyxia.
Following a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said Mr Zamylko's death was a tragic accident.
The sheriff made a number of suggestions which may have prevented the mechanic's death, including only starting an engine when sitting in the driver's seat, with legs inside the vehicle.
The sheriff also said brakes should be applied and wheels kept on the ground and securely chocked.
Trapped under vehicle
Witnesses Christopher Lyons and Peter Morton told the inquiry they were driving in separate vehicles on Ferry Road in Montrose when they became aware of a van moving slowly diagonally across the road, before bumping into a blue Ford Transit mini bus.
My Lyons sounded his horn to alert the driver but, as he drew nearer, he could see there was no-one in the driving seat.
Mr Zamylko had become trapped under the vehicle and dragged across the road.
Using air bags, officers from Scottish Fire and Rescue raised the van so they could reach him.
An air ambulance had been summoned but it was feared Mr Zamylko would go into cardiac arrest if taken to the hospital by air.
Sheriff Martin-Brown said in her written ruling: "This was a tragic accident, caused by the deceased starting the engine of a van whilst lying under it, causing the van to move forward, dragging him underneath.
"The deceased, as a self-employed person, was under a legal duty to conduct his garage business in such a way as to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, that he was not exposed to risks to his health or safety."