Road rage cabbie drove minibus at cyclist in Grangemouth
A taxi driver who deliberately drove an eight-seater minibus at a cyclist who had criticised his driving has been jailed for two years.
Charles Yorston steered the vehicle to the right as Andrew Learmonth drew level with the driver's window.
The impact sent the 31-year-old prison officer into mid-air, seriously injuring him.
Yorston, who was also banned from driving for four years, was told Mr Learmonth was lucky not to be killed.
Sheriff Derek Hamilton said the 60-year-old had shown complete disregard for the consequences of his actions.
He said : "What you did was quite extraordinary. This was no accident."
Yorston was found guilty by a jury at Falkirk Sheriff Court of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Grangemouth in 2019.
He had denied the charge and insisted he had not been trying to scare Mr Learmonth.
Fractured elbow
The court was told Mr Learmonth struck his head against the kerb, cracking his helmet and leaving him with cuts, bruises and a fractured right elbow.
The cyclist told the trial he had ridden alongside the minibus because he believed the driver had "cut him up" at nearby traffic lights and given him a fright.
He admitted hitting the rear quarter-panel of the taxi with his hand to get the driver's attention, and shouted an obscenity.
Mr Learmonth said he wanted to make Yorston aware of what he had done.
He said he then looked into the driver's eyes and noticed a look of anger in his face and saw him begin to turn the steering wheel towards him.
Passengers in the minibus said Yorston swore at Mr Learmonth then "jerked the wheel with an unnatural movement."
Sheriff Hamilton said: "It is fortunate that the consequences were not more tragic.
"This could easily have resulted in a fatality."